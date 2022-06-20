WhatsApp Privacy Update: Hide Profile Picture, Other Details From Some Contacts

The update adds a new option, "My Contacts Except" in WhatsApp privacy settings.
WhatsApp's My Contacts Except privacy feature launched

Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched some new privacy updates for its users. "To further protect your privacy online, we’re rolling out new options to your privacy control settings," Tweeted WhatsApp.

The new feature allows you to hide your personal details like profile photo, last seen status and about from specific contacts. "Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, Last Seen and status," WhatsApp added.

These updates have been in news for some time now. Earlier this year, WhatsApp rolled out the same update for beta users.

The update adds a new option – My Contacts Except – in WhatsApp privacy settings.

"Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to your contacts from your address book, except those you exclude," reads the FAQ section of WhatsApp.

Till now, WhatsApp privacy settings only had three options: Everyone, My Contacts, Nobody. With the fourth option, you can restrict certain contacts from seeing your last seen, profile photo, about, or status.

How to Hide Profile Photo, Last Seen, About & Status from some contacts on WhatsApp?

  • Open your WhatsApp

  • Go to Settings

  • Click on Account

  • Go to the Privacy section

  • Select Last Seen/Profile photo/About/Status and tap on 'My Contacts Except' feature

  • Select on the contact(s) you want to restrict from seeing your details

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also added a privacy feature for WhatsApp group calls. Users can now mute others, message specific people, and see a notification when someone joins offscreen.

