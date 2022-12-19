Vivo X90 Series Global Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Features and Specs

Vivo X90 Series Global Launch Date Likely Out: Vivo has already launched the Vivo X90 series in China in November, however the company has made no official announcement about the launch date of Vivo X90 in India and global markets.

As per a teaser that is doing rounds on the social media sites like Twitter, Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo X90 Series on 31 January 2023. The Vivo X90 series was launched in China in three versions, including X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. The question is whether the same versions will be available at the global launch or not. However, it is highly anticipated that Vivo X90 Series will include at least two of the aforementioned smartphones.

Let us have a look at the expected features, specs, and other important details about the upcoming new Vivo X90 Series.