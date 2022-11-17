Vivo X90 Series Launch on 22 November 2022: Check Specifications and Price Here

Vivo is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone series soon. The Vivo X90 series is ready to launch in China on 22 November, as per the latest official details. The upcoming smartphone series from the popular company will include three models that are the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Users are extremely excited to know more about the X90 series. They cannot wait for the launch to take place because more details will be available after that.

The launch date of the Vivo X90 series in China is confirmed, which is 22 November. There are a few details about the upcoming smartphones that are confirmed by Vivo. Interested users should take a look at the latest details to stay informed before the launch takes place. It is important to stay updated.