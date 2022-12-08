Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Know Details & Price

Realme 10 Pro Series will launch in India on 8 December.
(Photo Courtesy: realme.com)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is gearing up to launch the most-awaited Realme 10 Pro series mobile phones, including Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G in India on Thursday, 8 December.
According to the latest official details, the launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST. The brand is getting ready to launch the two smartphones for Indian buyers who are eagerly waiting to know more about them. Keep an eye on the launch event.
Interested buyers should note the launch time of the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G in India. The latest details also suggest that the entire launch event will be live-streamed for the viewers. Buyers in the country are eagerly waiting for the launch of the Realme 10 Pro series to take place.
As per the latest official details available, the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro 5G will launch on Thursday, 8 December, at 12:00 pm IST. The company will conduct the launch event via its official YouTube channel for interested viewers.
Viewers are requested to check the Realme India social media handles to stay updated with the latest details on the launch of the Realme 10 Pro series in the country.
The Realme 10 Pro series smartphones are expected to offer top-end features like a curved display, 108MP Prolight camera, and more.
The Realme 10 Pro Plus might be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor.
According to the latest details available online, the Realme 10 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 20,000 in India. The Realme 10 Pro Plus might be priced at Rs 25,000 in the country.
These are all the important details we have for now. To know more, you must keep an eye on the launch event.