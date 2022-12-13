Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G Launch Date in India: Confirmed Features and Specs

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G launch date confirmed in India. Check features and specs here.
(Photo: mi.com)
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Launch Date in India: The launch date of Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has been confirmed in India. The company is all set to launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G phone in India on 5 January 2023.
According to several media reports, Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro will also be launched in the same launch event. However, the company has not confirmed it yet.
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is a successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. As per the official teaser, the 5G smartphone will be equipped with a 200MP primary camera and is the top-end variant in the Redmi Note 12 series.
Let us read about the features, specs, price, and other important details about the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro+.
Here is the list of expected features and specs of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G smartphone in India.
A 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display along with 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio.
A 16MP selfie snapper designed with a punch-hole cutout.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor.
Android MIUI 13 custom OS.
5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will be available in two versions - 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB.
Dual-band Wi-Fi.
5G connectivity.
A USB Type-C port for charging.
Stereo speakers for best sound quality.
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
The above are the expected features and specs of Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The exact and confirmed features will be unveiled at the launch event on 5 January. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Redmi Note 12 Pro+.
In China, the price of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is approximately Rs 23,000. The company has not revealed the exact price of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in India. However, it is expected that the starting price may be around Rs 24,000.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)