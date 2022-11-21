Vivo X90 Specifications Officially Revealed Before Launch: Know Latest Details
Vivo X90: The upcoming smartphone is scheduled to launch in China on 22 November 2022.
Vivo, the popular Chinese smartphone company, has officially revealed the specifications and features of its upcoming smartphone, Vivo X90. The specifications have been declared by the company ahead of the launch. The Vivo X90 is completely ready to officially launch in China on 22 November. The launch date has formally been declared by the company and interested buyers should take note of it. They should keep an eye on the launch event to know all the details.
Before the launch of the Vivo X90 takes place in China, one should know the specifications revealed by the company. Interested buyers should note down the launch date and time as well. Currently, it is scheduled to officially make its debut in China.
Here are the specifications and features of the Vivo X90 that have been revealed officially. Buyers should read all the latest details about the smartphone that will launch soon.
Vivo X90: Specifications and Features
The Vivo X90 will be available in two different display options, which include the BOE Q9 and the Samsung E6 panel. According to the official details, the upcoming smartphone will support 120W fast charging as well.
The Vivo X90 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. It will have a 50-megapixel main camera sensor and two 12-megapixel secondary camera sensors.
The phone might also feature a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front for clicking selfies.
The smartphone is expected to get a Dimensity 9200 SoC, as per the latest details. The details also suggest that the smartphone will be available in various storage options.
According to previous reports, the Vivo X90 could measure approximately 8.88mm in thickness and weigh about 196g. It is also said to pack a 2,345mAh dual-cell battery, which may offer a value of 4,800mAh.
These are the feature details of the Vivo X90 we have for now. To know more, buyers have to wait for the launch event to take place. The price of the brand-new smartphone will also be revealed during the launch event.
