iQoo 11 Series Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, and Other Details

iQoo 11 Series Launch Date in India: According to several media reports, iQoo 11 Series launch date has been revealed in India. The most awaiting iQoo 5G series will be officially launched in India on 10 January 2023. The series includes two flagship phones - iQoo 11 5G and iQoo 11 Pro 5G.

Earlier, the iQoo 11 5G Series was launched in China. The iQoo 11 Series is expected to be available on sale in India from 13 January. As per some reports, only iQoo 11 5G India hit the Indian markets on 10 January and there is no official confirmation about the exact launch date of iQoo 11 Pro 5G. Check this space regularly to stay about the latest details of iQoo 11 5G series.