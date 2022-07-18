UIDAI Launched Face Authentication RD App: How To Download & Use the App

UIDAI has launched Face RD App to authenticate people for Aadhaar.
The UIDAI, Unique Identification Authority of India has recently launched an application called Aadhaar FaceRD Auth App. With the help of this application.
The AUAs (Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies) will be able to capture a person’s face for the authentication purpose. On 12 July 2022, UIDAI tweeted a note mentioning “UIDAI has developed an in-house application called FaceRD App via Face Authentication technology.
This application will be extremely useful to confirm the identity of people. The FaceRD works by capturing the real-time picture of the face of a person and then confirms whether the person's details match with the Aadhaar card or not.
Besides, confirming the identity of people for Aadhaar related things on UIADI, the Aadhaar FaceRD App can help in the Aadhaar face authentication of other applications also including CoWIN, JeevanPraman, Scholarship, PDS and so on.
Interested users who want to get the Aadhaar FaceRD App should follow the below steps to download the application.
Go to the Google Play Store (play.google.com).
On the homepage, go to the 'Apps' section and type 'Aadhaar FaceRD App' in the search box.
Many results will appear on the screen, choose the Aadhaar FaceRD App by UIADI with the official logo.
Click on the 'Install' option.
After few minutes, the Aadhaar FaceRD App will be installed on your device.
Once the application is installed on your device, register with your contact number and you are all set to use the application.
After installing the FaceRD App from the Google Play Store, you can use the application as given below:
Open the FaceRD App on your device.
Follow the face authentication guide that will be visible on your screen.
Click on the 'Proceed' option.
A camera will open on your device. Face the camera and make sure the light is appropriate with clear background. Click the picture and the application will verify your picture and details with the Aadhaar card.
