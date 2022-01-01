COVID-19 Vaccine For 15-18 Age Group: Registrations Begin on CoWIN From Today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that registration for COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers between the age-group 15-18 years will begin on Saturday, 1 January, on the CoWIN portal.

COVID-19 vaccination for this age group will begin from 3 January and only COVAXIN vaccine will be given to the children.

The health minister made the announcement on his official Twitter handle.

"On the occasion of New Year, the registration for COVID-19 vaccination opens for teenagers aged 15-18 years on the CoWIN portal. I request family members to register eligible children for the vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," he tweeted in Hindi.