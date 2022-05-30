FAQ: What Is Masked Aadhaar? How To Check Authentication History?
The UIDAI has also advised exercising normal prudence in using and sharing one's Aadhaar number.
In less than 48 hours after publishing an advisory to not share photocopies of Aadhaar cards to avoid misuse, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issued a clarification on Sunday, 29 May, withdrawing the earlier advisory.
However, the UIDAI has also advised exercising normal prudence in using and sharing one's Aadhaar number and said:
"Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder."
One of the ways to do this is to provide a masked Aadhaar instead of the photocopy of your original. What is a masked Aadhaar? How do you download one?
Here's all you need to know.
What is masked Aadhaar?
A masked Aadhaar is the one that displays only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.
The first eight digits are masked and appear “XXXX-XXXX.” This was launched in 2021 with an aim to prevent misuse of personal details.
What is the difference between the regular Aadhaar and masked one?
The Aadhaar is a 12-digital identification number. However, with the hidden one, every number but last four are hidden – adding an extra layer of protection.
As an identity card, it contains information like your name, residential address and biometric credentials like fingerprints, iris scan, and facial image. With so many details of relevance, it becomes necessary for us to keep our Aadhaar card safe.
But there is no other difference.
How do I download a masked Aadhaar?
Visit UIDAI's official website: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/
Click on login and enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code
Click on ‘Send OTP’.
Enter the OTP and click 'Login'
Go to services section and click on 'Download Aadhaar'.
Review your demographics data section
Select the option 'Do want a masked Aadhaar?'
Click on 'Proceed to Download'
How can I check if my Aadhaar is being misused?
Visit UIDAI's official website: uidai.gov.in
Go to 'My Aadhaar' and click on 'Aadhaar Authentication History' under Aadhaar services
Login using your Aadhaar number, security code and click on send OTP
Fill in that OTP for verification and proceed
All details of your Aadhaar card and past authentication requests will appear on the screen
In case you suspect any misuse, or find some irregularities in your Aadhaar usage, then you can immediately get in touch with UIDAI on its toll free number – 1947, or through email at help@uidai.gov.in.
