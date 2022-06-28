PAN-Aadhaar Card Link Update 2022: Double Fine if Not Linked by 30 June 2022

The Indian citizens are required to link their two most important documents, Aadhaar and PAN (Permanent Account Number) card. The Income Tax Department had made the PAN-Aadhaar linking mandatory. If not done, a fine will be imposed. Earlier the last date of PAN card and Aadhaar linking was set to 31 March 2022. However, the last date has now been extended by a year. People can now link their PAN-Aadhaar cards till 31 March 2023.

But there is a rule. People who will link their Aadhaar and PAN cards from 31 March 2022 till 30 June 2022 will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. A double fine of Rs 1,000 will be charged to people who will consider linking their Aadhaar and PAN cards after 30 June 2022.