PAN-Aadhaar Card Link Update 2022: Double Fine if Not Linked by 30 June 2022

Double fine to be imposed if PAN-Aadhaar is not linked by 01 July 2022
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian citizens are required to link their two most important documents, Aadhaar and PAN (Permanent Account Number) card. The Income Tax Department had made the PAN-Aadhaar linking mandatory. If not done, a fine will be imposed. Earlier the last date of PAN card and Aadhaar linking was set to 31 March 2022. However, the last date has now been extended by a year. People can now link their PAN-Aadhaar cards till 31 March 2023.
But there is a rule. People who will link their Aadhaar and PAN cards from 31 March 2022 till 30 June 2022 will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. A double fine of Rs 1,000 will be charged to people who will consider linking their Aadhaar and PAN cards after 30 June 2022.
People who have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar cards should follow the below steps:
Go to the official website of Income Tax Department, Ministry of Finance, Government of India (incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal).
On the homepage, you will see a 'Quick Links' section towards the extreme left corner.
Go to the 'Quick Links' section and click on the second option 'Link Aadhaar.'
You will see that the process will be completed in three steps – Enter details, verification, and status.
In the first step you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar and PAN card details. Fill all the required details correctly and then hit the 'Submit' button.
You will be taken to the verification page, enter the captcha and complete the verification step.
The final step is to check the status. It will show all the details about your Aadhaar & PAN card linking.
To check if your PAN & Aadhaar card has been successfully linked, you should follow the below steps:
Go to incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal
Enter your Aadhaar and PAN card details.
Click on the link 'Aadhaar Link status.'
The status of your Aadhaar and PAN card linking will be displayed on your screen.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)