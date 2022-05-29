Don't Share Aadhaar Photocopy, Use Masked Version To Avoid Misuse, Says UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked citizens to avoid sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar cards since they "can be misused."

In a press release on Friday, 27 May, UIDAI said, "Do not share photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organisation as it can be misused. Alternatively, please use a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number."

The masked version of an Aadhar card can be downloaded from UIDAI's official website by selecting the option "Do you want a masked Aadhaar."