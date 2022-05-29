Don't Share Aadhaar Photocopy, Use Masked Version To Avoid Misuse, Says UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked citizens to avoid sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar cards since they "can be misused."
In a press release on Friday, 27 May, UIDAI said, "Do not share photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organisation as it can be misused. Alternatively, please use a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number."
The masked version of an Aadhar card can be downloaded from UIDAI's official website by selecting the option "Do you want a masked Aadhaar."
"Only those organisations that have obtained a User License from the Unique Identification Authority of India can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person," the UIDAI said.
"Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016," it added, asking citizens to verify whether a private entity has a valid User License before sharing a copy.
The press release also warns people against using public computers at internet cafes to download their Aadhaar cards.
"If you do so, please ensure that you delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from that computer," it says.
