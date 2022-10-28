Elon Musk Finally Buys Twitter: A Timeline of the Controversial $44 Billion Deal

After months of negotiations, lawsuits and speculation, billionaire Elon Musk has finally added Twitter to his portfolio of companies which include the likes of Tesla and Space X.

On Thursday, 27 October, a day before a court-ordered deadline, Musk finalised his purchase of Twitter and immediately fired key executives, including CEO Parag Agarwal. He also dismissed the company’s CFO, top counsel, and the company's public policy head.