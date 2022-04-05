After Slamming It Over Free Speech, Musk Becomes Twitter's Largest Shareholder
Last month, Musk said he is considering building a new social media platform.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has become Twitter's largest sole shareholder after acquiring a 9.2 percent passive stake worth $3 billion in the micro-blogging platform, regulatory filings have revealed.
Twitter's stock jumped 27 percent after the news broke.
This comes days after he criticised the Parag Agrawal-run platform for restricting free speech and said that he is giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.
A passive stake means that the shareholder doesn’t seek to influence or challenge the board to change control of a company. These investors file different documentation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
However, Musk, who is one of the most followed people on the platform, hasn't exactly been passive after buying the shares. Through a Twitter poll on Monday, he asked his 80 million followers if they wanted an edit button on the platform.
“The idea that Elon Musk falls within a passive category is probably a stretch. He’s not the most passive guy,” Jill Fisch, a securities law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, told Bloomberg.
Fisch said that Musk could technically change his mind in the future and file to become an active shareholder who can push major changes in the company.
Others suggested that, even while remaining a passive investor, Musk will likely exert influence over the board and its decisions in the future.
Musk and Free Speech
"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" Elon Musk had tweeted earlier.
The world's richest man had also invited a poll on Twitter, asking users if they believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle that free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.
70 percent of respondents chose "No".
Because of its relatively strict moderation of content, Twitter has seen a series of alternatives like Gab, Rumble, Parler, Gettr and Donald Trump's Truth Social, some of which claim to champion free speech.
None of these have been very successful.
Musk has described himself as a "free speech absolutist", however he and his company have attempted to limit free speech on multiple occasions.
For instance, Tesla recently fired a former employee named John Bernal after he shared video reviews of the company’s Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta system on his YouTube channel.
The company had also been found guilty last year of illegally firing a worker involved in union organizing and of illegally threatening workers that they would lose stock options if they unionized.
Journalist Stewart Alsop alleged that he was barred from buying a Tesla because he criticised Musk's mismanagement of the Tesla Model X launch event.
In 2018, the SEC sued Musk for allegedly misleading investors with his tweets. They struck a deal which required Musk to step down as Tesla Chairman and not tweet anything about Tesla without the approval of other company executives.
Musk is currently trying to back out of this arrangement.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
