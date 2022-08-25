'Give a Little Whistle': How the Twitter Revelations Could Help Elon Musk's Case

Up until recently, Musk's argument has largely relied on the claim that the number of spam, bots, and fake accounts is dramatically higher than the 5 percent stated by Twitter and can cause 'material adverse effect' (significant loss of value in the long term).

However, MAEs are rarely ever awarded by Delaware courts .

"That is an incredibly high standard: Delaware courts have almost never found an MAE. There is a rule of thumb that an MAE requires a 40 percent decrease in long-term profitability," legal columnist Matt Levine wrote in a column for Bloomberg.

However, the timing of Zatko's revelations is “amazing” for his case, Anat Alon-Beck, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, told The Guardian. “It’s almost like a script from the movies – this is very convenient for Musk,” she said.

Twitter's alleged failure to protect user data privacy can give Musk's team additional angles to pursue in his legal battle by providing a "different basis for fraud," Ann Lipton, a professor at Tulane Law School told Reuters.

"Volatility is helpful if you're not playing a strong hand. It creates some possibility that something crazy might happen," Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia Law School, told the agency.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters, The Washington Post, and The Guardian)