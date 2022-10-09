Explained | Will He, Won't He? This Is Why Elon Musk Is Flip-Flopping on Twitter

Based on legal filings, it appears that a condition placed by Musk was that he would proceed with the buyout as long as Twitter dropped its lawsuit. “Twitter will not take yes for an answer. Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders’ interests,” his lawyers wrote in a motion for the court to stay the trial.

But Twitter refused to play ball and insisted that the lawsuit continue. In a letter to the judge, Twitter’s lawyer Kevin Shannon wrote, “Until Defendants [Musk] commit to close as required, Twitter is entitled to its day in Court, to demonstrate its entitlement to specific performance and prove Defendants’ breaches so as to ensure complete relief in the event the closing should for any reason not occur.”

The letter also raised concerns about how Musk has previously wavered on acquiring the company and said, “Defendants have pursued increasingly implausible claims and over and over sought to delay trial on the merits to enforce the Merger Agreement.”