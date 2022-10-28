Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Sacks CEO Parag Agarwal, Other Top Executives

Elon Musk.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Elon Musk took control of Twitter on Thursday, 27 October, and sacked its top executives, including the platform's CEO, Parag Agarwal, a report stated.
Apart from Agarwal, Musk is said to have sacked the company's chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of legal policy, trust, and safety, Vijaya Gadde, the Washington Post reported, quoting sources.
Agarwal and Segal also left the platform's San Francisco headquarters, and will not be returning, CNBC reported.
The report came hours before the court's deadline for Musk to take over the company, and thus make good on the deal he had made to buy the platform.
He also put out a tweet on Friday, saying, "The bird is freed," in an apparent reference to the logo of Twitter.
He had also visited the Twitter headquarters with a kitchen sink in his hands, and changed his bio on the platform to 'Chief Twit'.
The deal to acquire Twitter, worth $44 billion, had started in April this year, when Musk announced that he had a 9.2 percent stake in the company, making him the biggest shareholder.
(With inputs from The Washington Post.)
