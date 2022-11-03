Netflix Basic With Ads Subscription Launch Today: Check Price; Important Updates

Netflix is completely ready to officially launch its Basic with Ads subscription today, Thursday, 3 November. This is going to be the popular company's lower-priced ad-supported plan. As per the details available online, this plan will be able to support 720p or HD video quality. Users who are interested to take the Netflix Basic with Ads subscription should know the price details. Netflix has already announced all the possible details for the users to decide whether they want the subscription.

According to the details announced, the Netflix Basic with Ads subscription will cost $6.99, which is around Rs 578 per month. However, it is important to note that this will not be the price in India if it launches in the country. Users in India must stay alert to know if the Netflix Basic with Ads subscription is being launched.