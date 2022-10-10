Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Dates Here: Check Discount & Offers; Details Here

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will begin on 11 October.
(Photo: iStock)
Amazon has officially announced that there will be a second Prime Day-like sale in 2022. The popular e-commerce platform is hosting the sale for the second time. The Prime Day-like sale which is going to begin is called the Prime Early Access Sale. The second two-day sale is scheduled to take place early next week. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be conducted on 11 October and 12 October. One must take note of the important dates.
It is important to know that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be available only for Prime members on the scheduled dates. As per the latest details available, customers can expect to see Black Friday-level deals on everything, starting from robot vacuums to smart home devices. One must know about the discounts and offers in detail.
Let's take a look at a few devices that will be on sale during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale that will commence soon:
Echo Dot
As per the latest details available online, Amazon Prime members can get the bestselling smart speakers for only $10 during the sale. It is also said that the deal will come with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited, which is worth $8.99.
Bluetooth Shower Speaker
The Bluetooth Shower Speaker will be available for only $15 during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale for members. This is the perfect gifting option for the holiday season so one should grab the offer.
Super Comfy Slides
The Comfy Slides will be available at 50% off during the sale for Amazon Prime members. They were one of the most popular products during the first Prime Day sale.
Robot Vacuum
Another popular product that will be on sale is the Robot Vacuum. Customers can get this product at the lowest price during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)