Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Dates Here: Check Discount & Offers; Details Here

Amazon has officially announced that there will be a second Prime Day-like sale in 2022. The popular e-commerce platform is hosting the sale for the second time. The Prime Day-like sale which is going to begin is called the Prime Early Access Sale. The second two-day sale is scheduled to take place early next week. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be conducted on 11 October and 12 October. One must take note of the important dates.

It is important to know that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be available only for Prime members on the scheduled dates. As per the latest details available, customers can expect to see Black Friday-level deals on everything, starting from robot vacuums to smart home devices. One must know about the discounts and offers in detail.