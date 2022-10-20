'The Crown' S5 Trailer: Netflix Original Showcases The Royal Family In Crisis

Still from the trailer of 'The Crown'
(Photo:YouTube)
The trailer for Netflix's highly-anticipated series The Crown has dropped. The trailer highlights a family who is in crisis and the world is a witness to the cracks the royal family is beginning to showcase. The series is inspired by real events and aspires to take us through Queen Elizabeth II life in the 1990s, showing us the political and personal events that shaped her.
In the trailer, we see a distraught Princess Diana and an equally worried Queen Elizabeth who is beginning to come to terms with the cracks within the family. And although, through the trailer, we witness the Queen trying her level best to keep face, the friction between Princess Diana and Prince (now King) Charles is too obvious to bypass.
The story is fictionalised and the series by Peter Morgan also won accolades from all over, even winning 21 Emmys.
The show stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as The Duke of Edinburgh, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles
The show will drop on 9 November on Netflix.
