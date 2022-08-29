Free Disney+Hotstar Subscription: Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Plans; Details Here

As the cricket season is on, many telecom companies are coming up with the best offers on OTT streams to fulfil the needs of cricket fans. Telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone are offering special prepaid plans that not only include unlimited calling and data benefits but also a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the Asia Cup 2022. The popular OTT platform provides three plans in India – Premium Plan, Mobile Plan, and Super Plan.

A few recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone are providing Disney+ Hotstar Mobile or Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions to the customers. Cricket fans can know about the recharge plans so that they can get the Disney+Hotstar subscription. One should know the correct recharge plan if they want to watch Asia Cup 2022 on their mobile phones.