Free Disney+Hotstar Subscription: Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Plans; Details Here
Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Recharge Plans: Know the recharge plans that offer free Disney+Hotstar subscriptions.
As the cricket season is on, many telecom companies are coming up with the best offers on OTT streams to fulfil the needs of cricket fans. Telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone are offering special prepaid plans that not only include unlimited calling and data benefits but also a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the Asia Cup 2022. The popular OTT platform provides three plans in India – Premium Plan, Mobile Plan, and Super Plan.
A few recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone are providing Disney+ Hotstar Mobile or Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions to the customers. Cricket fans can know about the recharge plans so that they can get the Disney+Hotstar subscription. One should know the correct recharge plan if they want to watch Asia Cup 2022 on their mobile phones.
Here are all the details on the Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone recharge plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Customers must take note of the recharge plans that the telecom companies are offering during the cricket season.
Jio Recharge Plans With Free Disney+Hotstar
The Rs 333 plan offers 28 days validity, 1.5GB daily data, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio app benefits. The plan provides a Disney+Hotstar subscription for three months.
The Rs 419 plan provides 28 days validity, 3GB daily data, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, other Jio app benefits, and a Disney+Hotstar subscription for three months.
The Rs 583 plan offers 56 days validity, 1.5GB daily data, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional Jio app benefits. Customers get three months Disney+Hotstar subscription along with this plan.
The Rs 499 plan provides 28 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional Jio app benefits along with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.
The Rs 799 plan offers 56 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, additional Jio app benefits, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year.
The Rs 1066 plan offers 84 days of plan validity with 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional Jio app benefits. It provides an additional 5GB of data to keep your live streaming on if you finish your daily data limit.
Airtel Recharge Plans With Free Disney+Hotstar
The Rs 399 recharge plan offers 28 days of validity, 2.5GB of data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.
The Rs 839 plan offers 84 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, additional benefits, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.
The Rs 499 plan provides 28 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, additional benefits, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.
The Rs 599 plan offers 28 days validity, 3GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional benefits. It provides a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.
The Rs 3359 recharge plan provides 2.5 GB of data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, additional benefits, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.
Vodafone Recharge Plans With Free Disney+Hotstar
The Rs 499 plan offers 28 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional benefits. It includes a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.
The Rs 601 recharge plan provides 28 days validity, 3GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional benefits along with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.
