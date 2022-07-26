Netflix Offers External Subscription to iOS Users to Avoid Apple's 30% Tax
Know the details of the introduction of Netflix's subscription button on iOS App.
There's a new update to Netflix's iOS application, following which it will now allow an external subscription option. Whenever a user chooses this option, it will redirect the user to the company's website. According to reports, Apple levies a 30% tax on in-app purchases that are made through its App Store.
Netflix is not alone. Spotify also gives iOS users the option of an external subscription. A pop-up box appears and notifies the user that Apple is not responsible for any transactions for the subscription option in the Netflix app for iOS.
The app helps the users to connect to the official website so that they are able to finish the remaining steps of the membership purchase procedure if they choose to continue. Apple has been in the news for a while because of its in-app transaction strategy.
As per reports, EU authorities have accused Apple of discouraging users from using independent mobile wallets. They have faced similar accusations in India as well.
Apple earlier revealed through a developer update that apps published in the South Korean App Store are no longer required to use the company's own in-app payment system. Developers are now allowed to accept payments through Apple’s pre-approved third-party service providers.
