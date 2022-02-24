Google Chat To Replace Classic Hangouts for Workspace Users

Google Chat will replace Classic Hangouts on March.
(Photo: iStock)
Google is moving into the final phase of migrating from Classic Google Hangouts to Google Chat for users of Google Workspace.
The "Chat Preferred" setting will also be turned on for those customers who have not done so earlier.
All Classic Hangouts applications will be disabled on all devices, including Android and iOS devices, once Google upgrades the domains to Chat Preferred. Users can continue exporting their Classic Hangouts and Chat data.
However, the users do not need to worry about losing their chat history in Hangout as Google has already shifted it to Google chat.
It is important to note that the migration from Hangout to Google Chat by Google is only going to affect the users on the workspace. People using free personal chat space will not be affected by this change.
The messages sent in Classic Hangouts will continue to be searchable and exportable with the help of Gmail search in Vault.
The change that will take place from mid-march 2022 is that any new space created in Google Chat within the domain will not display in Classic Hangouts. The messages sent in these spaces will appear in Google Chat only.
Google might reveal more information about the migration from Classic Google Hangouts to Google Chat in the coming days, so keep an eye on the updates.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)