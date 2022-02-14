Google Doodle Celebrates Valentine's Day with an Interactive Game

Play Google Valentine's day game
(Photo: Google)
Google Doodle on Monday, 14 February 2022, is celebrating Valentine's Day, the day of love. The search engine giant has shared a 3-D doodle on its homepage to celebrate the day.
The history of Valentine's day can be traced back to the time when it was celebrated as a religious day. It originated as a day of honouring St Valentine's, a Christian martyr. However, with passing time, the focus of celebrations shifted towards love and romance.
"Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species)," reads the official Google blog.
The interactive doodle game shared by Google features two hamsters trying to pave their way to the heart placed at the centre of the doodle. Viewers are required to solve the puzzle and clear the way for them to meet each other.
"Just look at the two smitten hamsters featured in today’s interactive 3-D Doodle. Can you piece their path together and clear the way for them to scamper into each other’s precious paws? As they say, home is where the heart is," the blog added.
Wish you a very Happy Valentine's Day!
