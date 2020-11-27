Google Hangouts Stops Group Video Calls, Users Directed to Meet

Google Hangouts, Google’s cross-platform message app, will no longer support group video calling in the latest update of Android and web version. Users will now be directed to Google Meet instead.

The new developments come amidst a series of steps taken by the company to replace Hangouts with Google Meet and Google Chat.

On opening Hangouts after updating it to version 36.0.340725045, you are greeted with a banner informing you that "Video calls in Hangouts now use Google Meet. That gives you live captions, screen sharing, and more."

As of now, Meet video calls are limited to 10 participants for free users and 25 for those on paid plans. This is a downgrade as 25 participants were available for everyone before.

Recently, Google also announced that it will be expanding its Breakout room availability to its video conferencing platform Google Meet, along with a host of new features

The Breakout rooms feature allows moderators to divide participants into smaller groups during video calls.