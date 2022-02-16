Google Announces Privacy Sandbox on Android to Protect Users From Intrusive Ads

Google announces a multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Google on Wednesday, 16 February, announced a multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android, with the goal of introducing new advertising solutions and improve user privacy without putting access to free content and services at risk.
The company said that these advertising solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.
Google developed advertising ID to give users more control and last year, it introduced improvements to these controls, but "we believe it's important to go further".
The tech giant last week cleared a major regulatory hurdle as the UK's competition regulator formally accepted the tech giant's Privacy Sandbox commitments so that these don't harm competition or unfairly benefit the search giant's own advertising business.
"We believe that without first providing a privacy-preserving alternative path, such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses," it added.
Google said that while it designs, builds, and tests these new advertising solutions, "we plan to support existing ads platform features for at least two years, and we intend to provide substantial notice ahead of any future changes".
"We plan to release developer previews over the course of the year, with a beta release by the end of the year. We'll provide regular updates on designs and timelines, and you can also sign up to receive updates," said Google.
The industry players welcomed the move.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)