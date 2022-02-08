Hide Your Personal Details on Google: Know the Process Here
Internet is not really a safe space but we all need to be there, either for work or for entertainment. A lot of time we put out our login details, personal information and so much more and we cannot control how this data might be used.
But we can definitely control the details seen on our profile under the Google services. Yes, you heard it right. You can control what others get to see about you on your Google details within the Google services.
As mentioned by Google, information that you can hide from everyone else on Google involves your birthday, employment details, company you work for, gender, education, places you have lived, and other private and work-related information.
Here is your step by step guide on hiding your details from everyone on Google:
In order to hide your private details, open the settings on your device, tap on Google and then on Manage Google Account.
You will have to tap on 'Personal Info' appearing at the top
Then under the 'Choose what others see,' tap on 'about me'
Below every type of info, you can manage who actually sees your info
You can choose either of the options: Only You, Private or Anyone
If you want to add information of any type, you can tap on 'Add'
If there is any info you would like to change, you can tap on 'Edit'
You can remove any info simply by tapping on 'remove'
You cannot change your name if you had done so recently. Moreover, your name and profile picture are visible to everyone on Google services and they get to know about your profile details as well as when the content is being shared by you. For any other type of details you add, you can choose if it's private or public.
