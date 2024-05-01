Flipkart Big Saving Days 2024 Sale Starts on 3 May: Discounts and Offer Details

Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2024 Sale is scheduled to start on 3 May, for all interested customers. The six-day-long sale will provide huge discounts on various smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Nothing, Google, Realme and Vivo. As we move closer to the Big Saving Days Sale date, Flipkart has announced some of the smartphone deals that will be available during the sale event. All interested buyers should take note of the deals and discounts if they want to purchase smartphones.

Besides the general discounts, Flipkart is providing cashback for transactions made through certain bank cards during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2024 Sale. The popular e-commerce platform also announced additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale. One should go through all the offers and discounts before the Big Saving Days Sale starts on the scheduled date.