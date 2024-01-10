Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Amazing Discounts on Pixel 7a, iPhone 15 & More

E-commerce platform Flipkart has officially announced the Republic Day Sale 2024 date. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 will start from 14 January and end on 19 January 2024. During the sale, there will be amazing discounts and offers on smartphones, accessories, home appliances, beauty products, TVs and electronic devices, and more. Flipkart Plus members can access the upcoming Republic Day Sale from 13 January – one day earlier than the date of the sale.
According to the e-commerce giant, there will be exciting offers on popular Apple smartphones like iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12. However, the exact pricing details are yet to be revealed.
Other smartphones like Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Vivo T2 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Vivo T2x, Poco X5, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Realme 11, Redmi 12, Samsung and Galaxy F34 5G will also be available at reduced prices during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale.
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Start Date
The Flipkart Republic Day Sale will begin from 14 January 2024.
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: End Date
The Flipkart Republic Day Sale will end on 19 January 2024.
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Start Date for Plus Members
The Flipkart Republic Day Sale for Plus members will start from 13 January 2024.
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Offers and Discounts on Products
Following is the list of offers and discounts on different products during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024.
Smartphones: During the sale there will be amazing discounts on smartphones like iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung F14 5G, Realme C53, Realme 11X 5G, Moto G54 5G, and more. There will also be exciting offers on recently launched smartphones like Vivo X100 series, Oppo Reno 11 series, Infinix Smart 8, Redmi Note 13 Pro series, and Poco X6 series. In addition to the price cuts, no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and cashback offers are also anticipated during the Flipkart's Republic Day Sale.
Laptops: During the sale, the Laptops will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,999.
TVs: The top selling TVs will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,199.
Monitors and Tablets: During the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024, the monitors and tablets will be available at Rs 4, 299 and 9,499 respectively.
Flipkart's rival Amazon will also start Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 from 15 January. There will be huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, audio products and other electronic devices.
Wearables and Smartwatches: After sale discounts, the wearables and smartwatches will be available at a price of Rs 999.
Apple iPads: The discounted price of Apple iPad 9th gen is Rs 23,749 during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024.
Furniture and Mattresses: As per the teasers released by Flipkart, there will be 80 percent discount on furniture and mattresses.
Beauty, Food, and Toys: An 85 percent discount is applicable to beauty, food, and toys during the upcoming Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024.
Home Appliances: During the sale, there will be 75 percent discount on home appliances like washing machines, mixer grinders, and more.