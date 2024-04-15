Realme P1 5G Launch Today on 15 April: Features, Specs, Price & Live Streaming

Realme P1 5G Series Launch Today on 15 April 2024.
(Photo: realme.com)
Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone series Realme P1 5G in India today on Monday, 15 April 2024. Two handsets, including Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G will arrive in the new Realme P series. Both these smartphones will arrive in peacock green and phoenix red color variants.
Once the Realme P1 5G series is officially announced, the company will start the early bird sale at 6 pm today on Flipkart and realme.com. During the sale, customers will get amazing offers and discounts on their purchases. The sale will be for a shorter duration and will end at 8 pm.
Let us check out the Realme P1 launch date, time, features, specifications, price, early bird sale offers, live streaming, and other details below.
Realme P1 5G will be launched in India on Monday, 15 April 2024.
Realme P1 5G will be launched in India at 12 pm IST.
Realme P1 5G early bird sale will start at 6 pm and end at 8 pm today on 15 April 2024 at Flipkart and realme.com. During the Realme P1 early bird sale, customers can avail a coupon of Rs 2000 for both the variants.
As per the teaser images released by the company, the price of Realme P1 5G will be under Rs 15,000.
According to the information available on the official website of Realme, the price of Realme P1 Pro 5G will be under Rs 20,000.
A 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Rainwater Touch.
VC Cooling System.
45W SUPERVOOC Charge.
MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset.
Phoenix Red and Peacock Green color options.
IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.
The launch event of Realme P1 5G will take place today on Monday, 15 April 2024. To enjoy the live streaming of the event, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)