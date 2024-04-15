Realme P1 5G Launch Today on 15 April: Features, Specs, Price & Live Streaming

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone series Realme P1 5G in India today on Monday, 15 April 2024. Two handsets, including Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G will arrive in the new Realme P series. Both these smartphones will arrive in peacock green and phoenix red color variants.

Once the Realme P1 5G series is officially announced, the company will start the early bird sale at 6 pm today on Flipkart and realme.com. During the sale, customers will get amazing offers and discounts on their purchases. The sale will be for a shorter duration and will end at 8 pm.

Let us check out the Realme P1 launch date, time, features, specifications, price, early bird sale offers, live streaming, and other details below.