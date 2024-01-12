Nothing Phone (2) Discount During Republic Day Sale 2024; Check Latest Details

Nothing has officially announced its Republic Day 2024 sale on Flipkart, which is set to start on 14 January, according to the latest details. The company has revealed a massive discount exclusively for the Nothing Phone (2) models. According to the offer, the 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the Nothing Phone (2) will be offered for sale at Rs 34,999. The original price of the smartphone model is Rs 44,999 and customers can buy it at a cheaper rate.

