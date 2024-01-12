Nothing Phone (2) Discount During Republic Day Sale 2024; Check Latest Details

Nothing has officially announced its Republic Day 2024 sale on Flipkart, which is set to start on 14 January, according to the latest details. The company has revealed a massive discount exclusively for the Nothing Phone (2) models. According to the offer, the 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the Nothing Phone (2) will be offered for sale at Rs 34,999. The original price of the smartphone model is Rs 44,999 and customers can buy it at a cheaper rate.
People who are interested in buying the Nothing smartphones should take note of the discounts and offers during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024. They can get a straight Rs 10,000 discount on the Nothing Phone (2) model during the sale. It is important to stay updated with the latest details about the discounts and offers.
Here are the discounts, bank offers, and other details you should know about the Nothing Republic Day 2024 sale on Flipkart. Read till the end to know all the details about the upcoming sale.
Nothing Phone (2): Discounts During Republic Day Sale
Nothing has formally announced a special Rs 2,000 discount for customers who buy the Nothing Phone (2) smartphone using an ICICI bank debit or credit card. On top of that, customers will also be eligible for a Rs 3,000 bonus when trading with other smartphones.
It is important to note that the exchange bonus is valid only for the duration of the Republic Day 2024 sale, according to the details announced by Nothing. One should review the latest announcements before the sale begins on the scheduled date.
Nothing Phone (2) Republic Day Sale 2024: Specifications
Nothing Phone (2) is equipped with Nothing OS 2.5, a Glyph Interface, a 50 MP + 50 MP dual rear camera and also a 32 MP front camera.
The device is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and has a 4,700 mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display and is available in two colour variants, including dark grey and white.
Interested buyers can get the Nothing Phone (2) at a discounted rate during the Republic Day sale. They can purchase it at a Rs 10,000 discount along with other offers. Make sure to go through all the announcements before purchasing your device.
