iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launched in India: Sale Date, Price Discounts, Features and Specs

iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 5160 mAh battery. Details here.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launched in India. Check out the features, specifications, price, and more.

(Photo: iqoo.com)

Chinese tech giant iQOO has finally launched its most awaited handset iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India today on Thursday, 22 February 2024. This mid-range flagship smartphone will be available in the country in two color variants (Fiery Red and Conqueror Black) with two storage options including 8GB+256GB, and12 GB+256GB.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and equipped with 5160 mAh battery along with 120 W fast charging capacity. The budget friendly handset will be available for sale in the country from Friday, 23 February 2024. Let us check out iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch date, key features, specifications, sale date, pricing, and other details below.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Launch Date in India

iQOO Neo 9 Pro was launched in India today on 22 February 2024.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Price in India

The starting price of iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India is Rs 37,999 for 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 39,999 for 12 GB+256GB variant.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Sale Date in India

iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available for sale in India from Friday, 23 February 2024.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Offers and Discounts

There is a Rs 2000 instant HDFC and ICICI bank offer applicable to iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Therefore, the discounted price is Rs 34,999 for 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 36,999 for 12 GB+256GB variant. 6 months no cost EMI offer is also applicable on the purchase of iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Confirmed Features and Specifications

Following are the features and specifications of the recently launched iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

  • A  6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

  • Equipped with Wet Touch technology that allows users to access certain features of the phone even with wet hands.

  • Powered by  Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

  • FunTouch OS 14 (Android 14) operating system.

  • Available in two storage variants of 8GB+256GB, and12 GB+256GB.

  • For optics, the smartphone has two rear cameras including a 50 MP camera with a 1/1.49-inch Sony IMX920 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, and an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera with a OmniVision OV08D10 sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. For video calling and selfies, the handset flaunts 16 MP front camera with a Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor and an f/2.5 aperture.

  • The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

  • For biometric authentication, the smartphone has optical fingerprint scanner.

  • The handset is equipped with 5,160mAh battery along with 120W SuperVOOC charging.

  • The smartphone has IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

(Source: gadgets360.com)

