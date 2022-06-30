Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 Starts on 1 July: Check Best Deals

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 is from 1 July to 3 July 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 is all set to go live from Friday, 1 July 2022 to Sunday, 3 July 2022. The Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale will have a lot of deals and discounts on smartphones and other home appliances. The popular e-commerce platform is ready to offer new deals every day at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm on the mentioned dates during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022.
All the interested people should keep a close eye on the official website of Flipkart, flipkart.com, to avail of the deals and discounts during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022. Everyone should remember the dates of the sale which are from 1 July 2022 to 3 July 2022. Customers are requested to compare the prices of the products before buying.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
The Apple iPhone 12 Mini 256 GB storage variant will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 64,999 in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022. The actual price of the smartphone is Rs 74,900
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
The actual price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant is Rs 23,999. The smartphone will be available at Rs 16,999 during the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 on Flipkart.
An exchange offer of up to Rs. 12,500 will also be provided on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in the sale.
Realme 9 5G
The Realme 9 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant will be available at Rs 15,999 on Flipkart during the sale. The actual MRP of the smartphone is Rs 18,999.
OnePlus Y1 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
The OnePlus Y1 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs 14,499 during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022. The actual price of the smart TV is Rs 19,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,150 on the television.
Samsung 253L Frost Free 3 Star Refrigerator
The Samsung 253L Frost Free 3 Star Refrigerator will be available on Flipkart during the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 at Rs 24,490. The MRP of the refrigerator is Rs 28,990.
It is to be noted that credit and debit card holders can avail of extra discounts on the appliances and smartphones during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022. Visit the official website to know more about the sale.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)