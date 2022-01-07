Apple Cuts Price of iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, Check Details
Interested customers can check Amazon and Flipkart for updates prices.
The US based tech giant Apple has announced price cuts for some of its popular smartphones. The price cuts may make these smartphones accessible for some people.
The drop in price has been announced for iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini.
People interested in buying any of these iPhones at new prices can do it form e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.
Here are the updates price of the above mentioned smartphones.
iPhone 11: The new price of Apple's iPhone 11 64GB variant on Flipkart is Rs 49,900, while 128GB costs Rs 54,900. Moreover, 256GB variant of iPhone 11 is available at a price of Rs 62,900 on Amazon.
iPhone 12: People interested in iPhone 12 can get the 64GB (black) variant at a price of Rs 53,999 on Flipkart. Moreover, 128GB of the smartphone is available at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart. On Amazon, the 128GB variant of iPhone 12 costs Rs 70,900.
iPhone 12 mini: The price Apple's iPhone 12 mini 64GB variant has been dropped down to Rs 40,999 on Flipkart. The 128GB variant is available at a price of Rs 54,999, while 2256GB variant costs Rs 64,999 on Flipkart.
On Amazon, iPhone 12's 64GB model costs Rs 53,900, and the 128GB is priced at 64,900
All interested customers must note that prices of the above mentioned iPhone may vary on the basis of colour, variant, availability, etc.
(with inputs from Mint and Money Control)
