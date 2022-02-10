Realme 9 5G Specifications Leaked, Launch Expected Soon
Realme 9 5G to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor.
Realme is reportedly working on Realme 9 5G smartphone. The smartphone is said to be an addition to Realme 9 Pro lineup.
Interested customers must note that the 9 Pro series — which includes Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones — is scheduled to launch on 16 February in India. However, no official information has been revealed about the launch of Realme 9 5G smartphone.
A new leak by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has revealed the specifications of Realme 9 5G smartphone.
Here are the key specifications of Realme 9 5G smartphone.
Realme 9 5G: Expected Specifications
Realme 9 5G is expected to come with 6.5-inch full HD+ display with refresh rate of 90Hz.
It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor.
The smartphone is expected to be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants paired with 64GB & 128GB storage options.
Realme is expected to place a triple-rear camera setup in Realme 9 5G smartphone. It is likely to include 48MP primary camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors. At the front, it is expected to sport a 16MP selfie camera.
Realme 9 5G is rumored to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which can be supported by 18W charging.
The device is expected to run on Android 12 operating system (OS).
Other specifications include stereo speaker and side mounted fingerprint sensor.
Price details of Realme 9 5G smartphone are yet to be revealed.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme 9 5G and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.