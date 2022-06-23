Samsung Galaxy F13 Launched with Exynos 850: Price in India and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India and specs
(Photo: Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy F13 was launched in India on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. The smartphone is an addition to Samsung's 'F' series smartphones. It is scheduled to go on sale from Wednesday, 29 June 2022. Interested customers can get it from the e-commerce platform Flipkart and the official website of Samsung India.
Here are some details about the price and specifications of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone will be available in two storage options. The 4GB + 64GB option is available at an introductory price of Rs 11,999, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant will be available at Rs 12,999.
Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone is powered by Exynos 850 processor which is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage options.
The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display.
In terms of camera, Samsung has installed a triple-rear camera setup in its new Galaxy F13 smartphone. It includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, it houses a 5MP selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a 6000mAh battery which is supported by a 15W charging.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy F13 and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)