Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Today, Check Out the Offers on Smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has gone live on 12 April 2022.
Popular e-commerce platform Flipkart is hosting its Big Saving Days Sale from today, Tuesday, 12 April 2022.
The Big Saving Days Sale will offer various deals, discounts and offers on smartphones. Consumers will also find heavy discounts on other electronic products during the sale.
The Flipkart Plus members got their access to deals, twelve hours earlier than other customers.
Customers with ICICI Bank cards can avail of instant discounts during the Big Saving Days Sale according to the e-commerce platform, Flipkart.
The brand new smartphones from Realme and Motorola will also go on sale for the very first time.
Here are a few deals on smartphones that have gone live during the Big Saving Days sale, that the customers should know:
The recently launched Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone is being offered by Flipkart at a discounted rate.
This smartphone is one of the most affordable 5G models in India. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is being sold at Rs 10,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.
People who have an ICICI Bank card can also avail of a flat discount of Rs 1000.
During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available at Rs 19,499. It is to be noted that the smartphone will be available at this rate only during the sale.
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 during the Big Saving Days Sale. Customers can also exchange their smartphones to get this model at a lower price during the sale.
Three new smartphones will go on sale during the Big Saving Days Sale for the first time. This includes the Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, and Moto G22.
To know more about the Big Saving Days sale, customers can check the official website of Flipkart.
