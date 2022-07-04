Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra Launch Event: Live-Streaming and Features

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi 12S flagship series launch event to be held in China today, 4 July at 7:00 pm Beijing Time (GMT +8) / 4:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30) / 12:00 pm London Time (GMT +1).

The interested people can watch the launch event on the brand’s official channel on Bilibili in China. Globally, the live stream will also be streamed on Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel.

The smartphone brand will introduce the three models of its Xiaomi 12S flagships today, which are Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Let's know the price, features, and other details of the phones.