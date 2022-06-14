Mi Smart Band 6 Price Cut in India: Check Specifications and the New Price

According to the latest report, the price of the Mi Smart Band 6 has been reduced by Rs 500 in India. The company's latest fitness tracker made its debut in India in August 2021. It is the successor of the Mi Smart Band 5 and the company has decreased the price now. The Mi Smart Band 6 sports an AMOLED display that is close to 50 percent larger than its predecessor. The fitness tracker is also equipped with various health monitoring devices.

The Mi Smart Band 6 allows heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement. The company also claims that the fitness tracker offers up to 14 days of battery life after a single charge. The various features make the device quite convenient for everybody to use. It has also become affordable now as the price has been dropped.