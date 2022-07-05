Samsung Set To Launch New Galaxy M Smartphone in India Today

Samsung launches a new Galaxy M smartphone in India today.
(Photo: Samsungmobilespecs.com)
Samsung is expected to refresh its Galaxy M series by introducing a new smartphone in India today, 5 July 2022. As per a post on the company's social media channels, the phone may be called Galaxy M33 or M35, but more clarity is required.
The Galaxy M33 is expected to be a 4G-enabled device as the company already sells Galaxy M33 5G in the country. If it is compatible with the Galaxy M35 moniker, the phone will be an upgrade to the Galaxy M33 5G.
The launch event is likely to be held virtual and start around 12 pm.
Though the company has not announced the details or the mobile specifications, let's look at the few details we have been able to bring together for our readers.
When it comes to the price, Samsung is expected to keep it around Rs 20,000 as it already offers Galaxy M33 5G at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,499 with two different RAM variants (6GB and 8GB). The 4G variant of the M33 5G will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.
On the other hand, Galaxy M35 may cost around Rs 22,000.
The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is equipped with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and has a refresh rate of 120Hz.
It runs on Android 12 and comes with the Exynos 1280 chipset. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone will have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a front selfie camera of 8-megapixel.
