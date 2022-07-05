Samsung Set To Launch New Galaxy M Smartphone in India Today

Samsung is expected to refresh its Galaxy M series by introducing a new smartphone in India today, 5 July 2022. As per a post on the company's social media channels, the phone may be called Galaxy M33 or M35, but more clarity is required.

The Galaxy M33 is expected to be a 4G-enabled device as the company already sells Galaxy M33 5G in the country. If it is compatible with the Galaxy M35 moniker, the phone will be an upgrade to the Galaxy M33 5G.

The launch event is likely to be held virtual and start around 12 pm.

Though the company has not announced the details or the mobile specifications, let's look at the few details we have been able to bring together for our readers.