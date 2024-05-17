Vivo Y200 Pro 5G India Debut Confirmed: Design, Expected Specifications & Price

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G handset has been officially confirmed to make its debut in India. The company has teased the design of the upcoming handset but has not revealed many details. One should note that the exact launch date is not known yet. The smartphone is expected to join the Vivo Y200 lineup. Previously, it has been tipped to be the remodelled version of the Vivo V29e, which made its debut in India in August 2023.

Earlier reports have suggested the price range and specifications of the brand-new Vivo Y200 Pro 5G. Vivo India has teased the launch of the handset via a post on its official social media handle. Buyers should note that the launch timeline has not been confirmed yet. The company has only mentioned "dropping soon" on the social media post. Stay alert to know the details.