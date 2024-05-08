Realme GT Neo 6 Launch Date on 9 May: Check Features, Specifications, and More

Realme GT Neo 6 Launch Date Confirmed. Details Here.
(Photo: Realme)
Realme GT Neo 6 is confirmed to be launched in China on Thursday, 9 May 2024. The handset will arrive as a predecessor to the Realme GT Neo 5 in the country. According to the teasers available online, some of the key features and specifications of forthcoming Realme GT Neo 6 have been unveiled, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W wired fast charging, 1TB onboard storage, and more.
Once released, Realme GT Neo 6 will join the Realme GT Neo 6 SE in the Chinese markets. The latter was launched in China in April 2024, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. Realme GT Neo 6 will be available in a Purple color variant. If rumors are to be believed, Realme GT Neo 6 will be launched in international markets as the Realme GT 6.
Realme GT Neo 6 will be launched in China on Thursday, 9 May 2024 at 2 pm (local time).
The starting price of Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to be CNY 1,699 (Rs 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. However, the exact pricing details will be revealed at the official launch event tomorrow.
According to the official teasers, following are some of the confirmed features and specifications of the Realme GT Neo 6.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.
120W wired fast charging.
1TB onboard storage
A 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz 8T LTPO OLED screen with 6,000 nits peak local brightness.
A 50MP OIS-enabled main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear side.
A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Available in 24GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage option.
The handset will be equipped with Android 14 with Realme UI 5 software.
A 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
