Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Realme GT Neo 6 Launch Date on 9 May: Check Features, Specifications, and More

Realme GT Neo 6 Launch Date on 9 May: Check Features, Specifications, and More

Realme GT Neo 6 will be launched in China tomorrow on 9 May 2024 at 2 pm local time. Check details here.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Realme GT Neo 6 Launch Date Confirmed. Details Here.

|

(Photo: Realme)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme GT Neo 6 Launch Date Confirmed. Details Here.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Realme GT Neo 6 is confirmed to be launched in China on Thursday, 9 May 2024. The handset will arrive as a predecessor to the Realme GT Neo 5 in the country. According to the teasers available online, some of the key features and specifications of forthcoming Realme GT Neo 6 have been unveiled, including  Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W wired fast charging, 1TB onboard storage, and more.

Once released, Realme GT Neo 6 will join the Realme GT Neo 6 SE in the Chinese markets. The latter was launched in China in April 2024, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. Realme GT Neo 6 will be available in a Purple color variant. If rumors are to be believed, Realme GT Neo 6 will be launched in international markets as the Realme GT 6.

Also ReadVivo X100 Ultra Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Realme GT Neo 6: Launch Date and Time

Realme GT Neo 6 will be launched in China on Thursday, 9 May 2024 at 2 pm (local time).

Realme GT Neo 6 Price

The starting price of Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to be CNY 1,699 (Rs 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. However, the exact pricing details will be revealed at the official launch event tomorrow.

Also ReadVivo V30e Launched in India: Specifications, Price, Sale Date, and Availability
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Realme GT Neo 6: Confirmed Features and Specifications

According to the official teasers, following are some of the confirmed features and specifications of the Realme GT Neo 6.

  • Powered by  Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

  • 120W wired fast charging.

  • 1TB onboard storage

Also ReadiQOO Z9x Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price and More Details

Realme GT Neo 6: Features and Specifications (Expected)

  • A 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz 8T LTPO OLED screen with 6,000 nits peak local brightness.

  • A 50MP OIS-enabled main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear side.

  • A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

  • Available in 24GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage option.

  • The handset will be equipped with Android 14 with Realme UI 5 software.

  • A 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

  • IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Also ReadRedmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition Launched: Features, Specs and More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT