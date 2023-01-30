Vivo X90 Series Launch Date and Time Confirmed: Know Details Here; Specs & Price

The Vivo X90 series is set to make its debut all over the world on 3 February 2023. People were eagerly waiting to know the launch date of this series. First, the Vivo X90 series made its debut in China in November 2022. After a very long time, this series is finally ready to make its debut worldwide and interested buyers can know the latest details. We have all the latest updates for interested people who are excited to know.

Vivo increased its product offering by introducing the Vivo X90 series in the domestic market. Now, the company has finally revealed the launch date of the smartphone series for the worldwide market. People excited to know more about the X90 series must keep a close eye on the announcements. As of now, only the launch date and time is revealed.