Vivo V25 Pro to be Launched Today: Check Live Streaming Details, Specs Here

The global tech brand Vivo is ready to launch its popular V-series smartphone in India, Vivo V25 Pro 5G, today, 17 August, at 12 noon during an online event.

The upcoming Vivo phone will be available in India via Flipkart for purchase post the launch.

The company has revealed that the Vivo V25 Pro smartphone will come with a color-changing Fluorite AG Glass on the rear panel with a similar technology used in the V23 Pro smartphone. The company also revealed that the phone comes with a 3D design and rounded edges.