Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch on 1 Feb: Leaked Specs and Features Prior To Launch

Samsung is soon going to launch the most awaited smartphone series Galaxy S23. According to reports, Samsung will launch three phones - Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch event that will take place on 1 February 2023.

Ahead of the official launch event, the leaked features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been doing rounds on the Twitter. According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy S23 will be equipped with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Let us read about all the leaked features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship smartphone below.