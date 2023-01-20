Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch on 1 Feb: Leaked Specs and Features Prior To Launch

Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Date 1 February 2023. Here's the list of leaked features and specs.
(Photo: iStock)
Samsung is soon going to launch the most awaited smartphone series Galaxy S23. According to reports, Samsung will launch three phones - Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch event that will take place on 1 February 2023.
Ahead of the official launch event, the leaked features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been doing rounds on the Twitter. According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy S23 will be equipped with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
Let us read about all the leaked features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship smartphone below.
As per different reports, following are the leaked features and specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone.
6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display along with 1–120Hz refresh rate.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC processor.
The smartphone measures 163.3x78.1x8.9mm and about 233 grams.
12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.
A 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability.
An in-display fingerprint sensor
A quad rear camera system including 200 MP primary sensor, a f/1.7 lens, a12 MP ultra-wide shooter, and two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters. For selfies and video calls, there is a 12 MP sensor on the front side.
Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3 and a USB Type-C port.
The exact features and specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled at the official launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the Samsung Galaxy S23.
