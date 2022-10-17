Motorola Moto E22s Launch in India Today, 17 October: Features, Specs, and Price

Motorola Moto E22s launch in India today, 17 October 2022: Check out the price, features, and specifications here.
(Photo: iStock)
Motorola will launch a new smartphone 'Moto E22s' in India today, 17 October 2022. The company has confirmed the official launch date of the upcoming device via its Twitter handle. Recently, Motorola launched a smartphone 'Moto E32' into the markets and now it is all set to win the hearts of its users with a new handset. Talking about the Motorola Moto E22s smartphone, it is a 4G phone and is likely to be available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 10,499. However, the company has not revealed the exact price of the phone yet. Like other phones from the company, Moto E22s will be a budget-friendly device. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC.
Let us find out the expected features and specifications of Motorola Moto E22s below.
Although the company will unveil the exact features and specs of Motorola Moto E22s today on 17 October 2022 at the official launch event, here are some of the expected features and specs of the device.
MediaTek Helio G37 SoC.
A 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ quality and 90Hz high refresh rate and a punch-hole design.
Design and Body: IP52 weatherproofing certified.
A dual camera setup on the rear side with no specific camera module.
Storage: 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.
An 8 MP camera on the front side for taking good quality selfies.
A 16 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth camera.
Security: A fingerprint scanner on side panel for biometric authentication and a face unlock feature.
A 5,000mAh battery.
Operating System: Android 12 mobile.
A micro SD card slot for storage expansion of up to 1TB.
Rest of the details about the Motorola Moto E22s in India will be officially unveiled in the launch event today. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
As per different media reports, Moto E22s is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. The exact price will be announced today in the launch event.
