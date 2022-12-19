Vivo X90 Series Global Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Features and Specs
Vivo X90 Series Launch Date: As per a leaked promotional poster, the Vivo X90 Series will be launched on 31 January.
Vivo X90 Series Global Launch Date Likely Out: Vivo has already launched the Vivo X90 series in China in November, however the company has made no official announcement about the launch date of Vivo X90 in India and global markets.
As per a teaser that is doing rounds on the social media sites like Twitter, Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo X90 Series on 31 January 2023. The Vivo X90 series was launched in China in three versions, including X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. The question is whether the same versions will be available at the global launch or not. However, it is highly anticipated that Vivo X90 Series will include at least two of the aforementioned smartphones.
Let us have a look at the expected features, specs, and other important details about the upcoming new Vivo X90 Series.
Vivo X90 Series Global Launch on 31 January: Expected Features and Specs
According to tipsters, the global version of Vivo X90 Series is likely to flaunt the same features and specs as the Chinese version. Let us find the list of expected features and specs below.
A 6.78-inch AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate.
Sleek, stylish design with curved edges.
Triple rear cameras, 50MP main sensor and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
Powered by 9200 SoC ( X90 and X90 Pro) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (4,700mAh).
12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.
All the three smartphones are equipped with batteries - 4,810mAh (X90), 4,890mAh (X90 Pro), and 4,700mAh (4,700mAh). The X90 and X90 Pro has a fast charging capability of 120W while as the X90 Pro Plus has a charging capability of 80W. All the three smartphones under X90 are equipped with 50W wireless charging feature.
Android 13-based FunTouchOS skin out of the box.
The exact features of the upcoming flagship X90 Series will be revealed at the official launch event. Check this space regularly to stay updated with the latest details of Vivo X90.
