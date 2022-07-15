Vivo T1x To Be Launched in India on 20 July 2022: Know Features & Specifications

The Chinese based Vivo Company is all set the launch the new Vivo T1x in India on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. The official launch date of Vivo T1x in India was confirmed by the company through its social media handles like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The Vivo T1x is already available in the Global markets with 4G and 5G variants and now is the time for Indian users to get their hands on this device. The Vivo T1x 5G device has already been launched in Malaysia and the Vivo T1x 4G is available in China. The company is expected to launch the 5G variant of the device in India and has been busy in sending media invites for the Vivo T1x launch event in India.