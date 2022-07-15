Vivo T1x To Be Launched in India on 20 July 2022: Know Features & Specifications
Vivo T1x all set to launch in India on 20 July 2022 with two colour options - Blue & Black.
The Chinese based Vivo Company is all set the launch the new Vivo T1x in India on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. The official launch date of Vivo T1x in India was confirmed by the company through its social media handles like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
The Vivo T1x is already available in the Global markets with 4G and 5G variants and now is the time for Indian users to get their hands on this device. The Vivo T1x 5G device has already been launched in Malaysia and the Vivo T1x 4G is available in China. The company is expected to launch the 5G variant of the device in India and has been busy in sending media invites for the Vivo T1x launch event in India.
The Vivo T1x will be available in India on the company's official website (vivo.com/in) and Flipkart (flipkart.com).
Vivo T1x Launch in India: Date and Time
Recently, the Vivo confirmed the launch date and time of the Vivo T1x through its Twitter handle. According to the official Twitter post, the Vivo T1x will be launched in India on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 at 12:00 pm Indian Standard Time.
According to the official teaser released by the company on Twitter, the Vivo T1x will be available in India in two colour variants - Blue & Black.
Vivo T1x in India: Expected Features and Specifications
Although the exact features and specs of the Indian version of the Vivo T1x device will be unveiled on the official launch date, we have a list of leaked features and specifications of the device for you.
Display: Full-HD 6.58-inch.
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Storage: 8 GB RAM & 128GB internal storage.
Battery: 5,000 mAh with 44W fast charging capability.
Cameras: Dual rear camera (50 mp) and a 8 mp selfie camera. All these cameras contribute to the awesome picture quality of the device.
Vivo T1x in India: Expected Price
The 5G variant of the Vivo T1x was launched in China at an amount of Rs 19,900, therefore the Indian version of Vivo T1x is expected to be launched at the same price. However, the Vivo T1x 4 G device debuted in Malaysia at a starting price of Rs 11,400. The exact price details of the Vivo T1x in India will be revealed at the official launch event on 20 July 2022.
