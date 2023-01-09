Realme 10 4 G to be Launched Today in India: Specs, Live Streaming Details

Realme is all ready to launch its Realme 10 4G smartphone in India today, 9 January 2023. The Realme 10 4G model is expected to be the most affordable smartphone in the series. This new smartphone is the successor of the last year’s Realme 9 4G device. Realme is promoting the phone on the e-tailer site Flipkart and they claim that the new phone will offer “Epic performance, New Vision”.

Before, the launch let's know about the expected and confirmed specifications along with the time of the live stream of the launch event.