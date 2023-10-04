Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro Launch in India Today: Live Streaming, Specs, & Price

Vivo is gearing up to launch the highly-anticipated Vivo V29 series in India on Wednesday, 4 October 2023. The upcoming models will become the successor to the Vivo V27 series which was launched in March. One should note that the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro are set to make their debut in India on Wednesday. Interested buyers in the country should take note of the launch time, expected specifications, and other important details before the devices are announced.

